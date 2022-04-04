Egypt FM says Arab countries willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confused on Monday the “need to resort to peaceful solutions to the Ukraine crisis,” at a press convention by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Arab mediation delegation.

Shoukry affirmed the readiness of the Arab mediation delegation to hold out mediation efforts to help the negotiation observe between Russia and Ukraine.

Shoukry mentioned that the mediation efforts intention to achieve an pressing cessation of army operations and focus on various confidence-building measures.

He added that the assembly mentioned with Lavrov methods to finish the combating, noting that the group would go to Poland to fulfill with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as a part of Arab efforts to include the disaster.

“Our move comes from our awareness of the seriousness of the crisis in Ukraine and its negative repercussions on various economic levels, such as global energy and food security,” the Egyptian overseas minister added.

“We called on all parties of the conflict to stop the escalation and stressed the need to resort to peaceful solutions based on dialogue,” he mentioned.

Sputnik information company quoted Lavrov as saying that he mentioned with the Arab ministerial group the information of Yemen, Libya and Syria, and the potential for Damascus returning to the Arab League.

The Arab delegation included the overseas ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, along with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

An official supply within the General Secretariat of the League said that the delegation is scheduled to go away Moscow on Tuesday morning, heading to Warsaw to fulfill with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, throughout the framework of implementing the mandate issued by the League Council.

