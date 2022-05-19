Egypt hands down death sentence for priest’s murder

An Egyptian court docket on Wednesday sentenced to demise a person accused of the homicide final month of a Coptic priest within the Mediterranean metropolis of Alexandria, judicial sources stated.

The Alexandria court docket’s ruling is topic to approval by the mufti of the republic.

The sources stated the defendant was discovered responsible of voluntary murder after a court-ordered psychological evaluation discovered him “responsible for his actions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Father Arsanios Wadid died of his wounds in hospital after being stabbed on April 7 on Alexandria’s seafront promenade as he accompanied a bunch of younger parishioners.

The assailant was grabbed by passersby and handed over to police, who detained him in a psychiatric hospital due to doubts over his psychological well being.

Read extra:

Egypt names first-ever Christian head of country’s top court

Egypt outlines state ownership policy in draft document

Egypt says US should use leverage, pressure on Ethiopia to resolve dam issue