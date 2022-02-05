Egypt media tycoon charged with sex assault against orphan girls | News24

An Egyptian businessman was charged on Saturday with “human trafficking” and “sexual assault” a month after he was arrested over accusations that he abused seven women in an orphanage he based.

Media and actual property tycoon Mohamed el-Amin was arrested on January 8 and held in custody pending investigations into accusations that he “sexually assaulted children using force”. He now faces as much as 25 years in jail if discovered responsible.

The case got here to public consideration after a Facebook web page accused the proprietor of the Al-Mustaqbal group – previously the proprietor of the CBC tv community earlier than it was bought in 2018 – of sexually assaulting younger women.

A judiciary supply informed AFP Saturday that “witnesses confirmed the testimonies of the victims” throughout the investigation, referring to ladies at an orphanage opened by Amin in Beni Suef, about 100 kilometres south of Cairo.

The supply mentioned photographs had been discovered on the businessman’s telephone, including that recordings had been produced of the orphans recounting the alleged assault.

The accusations had been referred to the prosecutor’s workplace on December 10 by the government-affiliated National Council for Childhood and Motherhood.

The prosecution mentioned the victims accused Amin of usually assaulting them “without their consent”.

It mentioned:

He abused his energy in opposition to the orphan women, whom he sexually assaulted and threatened to expel in the event that they reported him.

The prosecution added that Amin allegedly took a number of the victims to his villa on the North Coast, the place he assaulted them and “asked them to engage in immoral acts”