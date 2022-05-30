Egypt plans to double exports to $100 bln in next 3 years: PM Madbouly

Egypt plans to double its exports to $100 billion inside the subsequent three years, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly instructed Emirates News Agency WAM on Sunday.

“We are working to increase and double exports to bring Egypt’s exports to more than $100 billion over the next two or three years,” the Egyptian Prime Minister mentioned on Sunday.

Madbouly’s feedback come after he visited the United Arab Emirates on Saturday to satisfy together with his Jordanian counterpart Bisher al-Khasawneh and the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid to launch the ‘Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth.’

The new partnership, launched on Sunday, marks a brand new period of alternatives to boost financial progress throughout 5 key sectors: Food and agriculture, fertilizers, prescribed drugs, textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals.

The settlement was signed by the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed al-Jaber, Egyptian Minister of Industry and Trade Dr. Nevein Gamea, and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef al-Shamali.

“Today, we witness, through the launch of Industrial partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth, an important day for the peoples of the three countries, especially this partnership is in light of the unprecedented economic challenges witnessed globally,” mentioned Madbouly.

“These challenges reflect the significance of integration and coordination among our countries to secure and provide the main commodities and products our peoples need,” he added.

The UAE, Egypt, and Jordan have numerous sources and distinctive aggressive benefits, together with entry to uncooked supplies. In explicit, they get pleasure from strong capabilities within the pharmaceutical industries, with clear ambition to develop and increase them additional and enhance their manufacturing capability, and in addition search to strengthen their manufacturing capabilities within the metal, aluminum, petrochemicals, and derivatives sectors.

The three nations’ mixed industrial capability represents round 26 % of the overall industrial capability within the Middle East and North Africa area, in accordance with WAM.

