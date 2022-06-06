Egypt pledges 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to African states

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi pledged on Sunday to

present 30 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to African states in

coordination with the African Union (AU), Trend stories citing

Xinhua.

“Allow me to humbly announce an initiative of offering 30

million doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines to our brothers in

African states, hoping this can be coordinated with the AU,” mentioned

the Egyptian president.

Sisi made the remarks on the opening of the primary version of

Africa Health ExCon, an enormous African medical exhibition and

convention held in Cairo from June 5 to 7 underneath the slogan of “Your

Gate to Innovation and Trade.”

Egypt’s state-owned vaccine producer VACSERA is collectively

manufacturing Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in cooperation with China’s

biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac, with a future plan to turn into a

regional heart for vaccine manufacturing, storage and export in

Africa.

The three-day convention is organized by Egypt’s Unified

Procurement Authority (UPA), with the participation of over 2,000

representatives of presidency well being authorities from Africa and

the Middle East, 350 corporations from over 100 international locations, in addition to

outstanding medical figures, consultants, professors and scientists.

In his remarks, Sisi inspired cooperation amongst African

international locations within the medical area together with pharmaceutical manufacturing,

and invited worldwide pharmaceutical corporations to put money into

Africa.

“Africa is a promising market,” mentioned the Egyptian president,

stressing that about 65 p.c of Africa’s inhabitants are

youth.