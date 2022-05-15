Egypt procures 1.75 mln tons of local wheat so far this season

Egypt has procured 1.75 million tons of native wheat for the reason that begin of its harvesting season, a senior Ministry of Agriculture official stated on Sunday.

Abbas al-Shennawi, head of the ministry’s providers sector, additionally advised Reuters that Egypt had harvested 1.5 million feddans (630,000 hectares) of native wheat thus far.

Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait stated final month that the nation had made 1.1 billion Egyptian kilos ($60 million) obtainable for a down-payment to state grains purchaser GASC and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt to buy wheat from native farmers.

Egypt, among the many world’s largest wheat importers, is closely reliant on shipments from Ukraine and Russia and its authorities has been in search of various provides from different nations, together with India.

But India banned wheat exports on Saturday, days after saying it was concentrating on document shipments this 12 months, as a scorching warmth wave curtailed output and home costs hit a document excessive.

After India introduced the ban, Egypt’s plant quarantine head Ahmed el-Attar advised Reuters that the nation was in talks with Indian officers about getting an exemption.

India stated it could nonetheless permit exports backed by already issued letters of credit score and to nations that request provides “to meet their food security needs.”

In April, Egypt’s agriculture ministry introduced it had authorised India as a supply of wheat provides because the North African nation seeks to supplant purchases disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Egypt has been working to diversify its purchases, holding talks with France, Argentina, and the US. El-Attar stated on Saturday Egypt was additionally contemplating importing wheat from Pakistan and Mexico.

