Egypt requests IMF support as economy buffeted by Ukraine spillover

Egypt has requested the International Monetary Fund’s assist to implement a complete financial program, the IMF mentioned on Wednesday, including that continued alternate fee flexibility could be important to soak up exterior shocks.

The IMF is working carefully with Egyptian authorities to arrange for dialogue of this system, with a view to supporting sustainable, job-rich and inclusive development, it added.

Egypt has confronted new financial strain linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted overseas buyers to flee rising markets.

On Monday, Egypt let its forex depreciate sharply after it had remained largely regular for a number of years.

Russia and Ukraine had been the principle exporters of wheat to Egypt – usually the world’s prime importer – and main sources of tourism.

“The rapidly changing global environment and spillovers related to the war in Ukraine are posing important challenges for countries around the world, including Egypt,” the IMF mentioned in an announcement.

“Continued exchange rate flexibility will be essential to absorb external shocks and safeguard financial buffers during this uncertain time. Prudent fiscal and monetary policies will also be needed to preserve macroeconomic stability.”

