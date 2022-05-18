Egypt says US should use leverage, pressure on Ethiopia to resolve dam issue

A senior Egyptian diplomat stated Tuesday that the Biden administration isn’t placing sufficient strain on Ethiopia to assist resolve the controversy surrounding Addis Ababa’s construction of a controversial dam on the Nile River.

“We haven’t seen that kind of pressure for the past year, and what is needed is to continue the effort that had been spearheaded by the previous administration,” Egyptian Ambassador to the US Motaz Zahran stated.

Zahran was referring to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Egypt needs to be stuffed slowly.

“It’s existential for Egypt, simply put. Without the waters of the Nile, life will cease to exist,” the diplomat informed Al Arabiya English throughout an occasion by Al-Monitor in Washington.

He referred to as on Ethiopia and all events to achieve an settlement accepted by all sides.

Asked what might occur if diplomatic efforts stay stalled, Zahran stated: “You will have a situation whereby Egypt will have to look at all its options.”

Months after the Biden administration got here to workplace, the US president appointed a particular envoy for the Horn of Africa, signifying renewed US curiosity in resolving disputes there.

But home points, coupled with the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have taken consideration away from Ethiopia and Sudan.

Two completely different US envoys stepped down in what sources consider was the result of frustration on the lack of backing from senior administration officers.

However, Zahran stated Egypt wish to see a extra “proactive US that is able to shepherd the process” in the direction of a mutually agreed answer.

“We’ve seen an administration that has put on the table here in Washington a document that has not catered to the interests of Egypt, Ethiopia or Sudan fully,” the ambassador stated. “The United States has an important role to play. The United States has leverage, and it is always advised for the US to use that leverage in terms of bringing goodness and righteousness to the region.”

