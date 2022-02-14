Egypt steps up Gaza role after brokering last year’s truce

After years of behind-the-scenes exercise within the Gaza Strip, Egypt goes public.

Since mediating a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group, Egypt has despatched crews to clear rubble and is promising to construct huge new house complexes. Egyptian flags and billboards praising President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi have sprung up throughout the Palestinian territory.

It is a brand new search for the Egyptians, who’ve spent years working quietly to encourage Israel-Hamas truce talks and reconciliation between rival Palestinian factions.

The shift might assist forestall — or a minimum of delay — one other spherical of violence. By presenting itself as a Mideast peacemaker, Egypt might additionally blunt efforts by the Biden administration and a few US lawmakers to carry the nation accountable for human rights abuses.

The 11-day Gaza battle final May “allowed Egypt to once again market itself as an indispensable security partner for Israel in the region — which it is — which in turn makes it an indispensable security partner for the US,” stated Hafsa Halawa, an skilled on Egypt on the Middle East Institute, a Washington assume tank.

“Gaza is a reminder to everybody, effectively, that you can’t really do anything without Egypt,” she stated.

The expanded support, together with its management over Rafah — the one Gaza border crossing that bypasses Israel — provides Egypt leverage over Hamas, the militant group that has dominated Gaza since driving out forces loyal to the internationally acknowledged Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Egypt joined Israel in imposing a crippling blockade on the territory after the Hamas takeover, however each international locations have lately taken steps to ease the restrictions, tacitly acknowledging that Hamas rule is right here to remain.

After negotiating the casual cease-fire that ended the Gaza battle, Egypt pledged $500 million to rebuild the territory and despatched work crews to take away rubble.

Palestinian individuals and a canine stroll between buildings on a wet day in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip January 16, 2022. (File photograph: Reuters)

While it stays unclear how a lot of that cash has been delivered, Egypt is now subsidizing the development of three cities which can be to accommodate some 300,000 residents, in response to Naji Sarhan, the deputy director of the Hamas-run Housing Ministry. Work can be underneath strategy to improve Gaza’s essential coastal highway. Sarhan stated the tasks will take a 12 months and a half to finish.

“We hope there will be large bundles of projects in the near future, especially the towers that were destroyed in the war,” he stated.

Israel leveled 4 high-rises through the preventing, saying they housed Hamas navy infrastructure. It has not publicly launched proof backing up the claims, which Hamas denies. The development supplies will likely be shipped by means of Rafah.

Alaa al-Arraj, of the Palestinian contractors’ union, stated 9 Palestinian corporations will participate within the Egyptian tasks, which might generate some 16,000 much-needed jobs within the impoverished territory.

The Egyptian presence is palpable. Nearly each week, Egyptian delegations go to Gaza to examine the work. They have additionally opened an workplace at a Gaza City lodge for everlasting technical representatives.

Egyptian flags and banners of Egyptian corporations flutter atop bulldozers, vans and utility poles. Dozens of Egyptian staff have arrived, sleeping at a makeshift hostel in a Gaza City college.

Five days every week, Egyptian vans full of development supplies circulation into Gaza by means of the Rafah crossing — a visual distinction to the intermittent shipments arriving by means of an Israeli-controlled crossing.

Suhail Saqqa, a Gaza contractor concerned within the reconstruction, stated the regular circulation of Egyptian supplies is essential.

“The goods are not restricted by Israeli crossings, and this makes them momentous,” Saqqa stated.

The tasks are a part of a broader realignment after years through which Gaza was caught in a tug-of-war amongst Arab states following the upheaval of the 2011 Arab Spring protests.

A brief-lived elected authorities in Egypt was intently allied with the Gulf nation of Qatar and sympathetic to Hamas. It eased the blockade and brokered the tip of a short Gaza battle in 2012. But the next 12 months it was overthrown by the Egyptian navy.

The Egyptian chief, el-Sissi, who led the overthrow, initially adopted a hard-line stance towards Hamas, ordering the destruction of an unlimited community of smuggling tunnels that had sustained Gaza’s financial system.

Building tools, despatched by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive within the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Qatar in the meantime stepped in to supply humanitarian support, together with cash-filled suitcases shipped to Gaza with Israel’s permission.

The rivalry escalated, with Cairo becoming a member of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in boycotting Qatar from 2017 till a 12 months in the past. But relations have improved, and Egypt and Qatar at the moment are cooperating to ship support that helps the Hamas authorities pay its civil servants.

The rising Egyptian function provides Cairo a strong instrument to implement Hamas’ compliance with the truce. It can shut Rafah at any time when it desires, making it practically inconceivable for anybody to journey into or out of Gaza, which is residence to greater than 2 million Palestinians.

Egypt “can suffocate Gaza in a moment” if its calls for aren’t met, stated Maged Mandour, an Egyptian political analyst.

That is perhaps sufficient to stop one other outbreak of hostilities within the close to time period. But it doesn’t tackle the underlying battle that has fueled 4 wars between Israel and Hamas and numerous skirmishes during the last 15 years.

Israel and most Western international locations take into account Hamas a terrorist group due to its refusal to simply accept Israel’s existence and its lengthy historical past of lethal assaults.

Israel has enforced a coverage of separation between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, which flank Israel and underneath an internationally endorsed proposal would in the future be a part of a Palestinian state.

Israel’s present authorities has dominated out any main peace initiatives — even with Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas within the West Bank — nevertheless it has taken steps to enhance residing situations, together with issuing some 10,000 permits for Gazans to work inside Israel.

Relations between Hamas and Abbas’ Fatah celebration plunged to a brand new low final 12 months after he known as off the primary elections in additional than 15 years. Repeated makes an attempt at reconciliation — many brokered by Egypt — have failed.

But for Egypt and Israel, and for a US administration centered on bigger crises elsewhere — preserving the established order in Gaza is perhaps sufficient.

“Egypt wants understandings or even pressure on Hamas so the situation won’t explode,” stated Talal Oukal, a Gaza-based political analyst.

