Egypt, UAE, Israel hold summit talks in Red Sea resort

Leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates met within the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday for talks Egypt stated coated power markets and meals safety.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted the assembly with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett – their first three-way summit because the UAE normalized relations with Israel.

Egypt’s presidency stated they mentioned the soundness of power markets and meals safety, in addition to worldwide and regional points, with out elaborating.

“The leaders discussed the ties between the three countries in the context of recent developments in the world and the region, and the ways to strengthen them on all levels,” an announcement from Bennett’s workplace stated.

