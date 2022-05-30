Egypt unveils a treasure trove of ancient artifacts

Egyptian antiquities authorities on Monday placed on show a set of two,500-year-old artifacts just lately unearthed on the well-known Saqqara necropolis close to Cairo.

The artefacts had been displayed in a makeshift exhibition on the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, 24 kilometres (15 miles) southwest of the Egyptian capital.

The discovery consists of 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, in addition to 150 bronze statues of historic deities and bronze vessels utilized in rituals of Isis, the fertility goddess in historic Egyptian mythology, all courting from the late interval, about 500 BC.

A headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chief architect of Pharaoh Djoser who dominated historic Egypt between 2630 and 2611 BC, was additionally displayed.

The objects might be transferred for everlasting show to the brand new Great Egyptian Museum, a mega-project nonetheless underneath building close to the well-known Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo.

The Saqqara web site is a part of an unlimited necropolis in Memphis, the traditional capital of Egypt, which incorporates the pyramids of Giza and the smaller pyramids of Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

The ruins of Memphis had been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site within the Seventies.