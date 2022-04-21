Egyptian man kills his two brothers, injures another over inheritance dispute

An Egyptian man shot lifeless his two brothers and injured a 3rd throughout Iftar throughout a dispute over inheritance, information web site El Watan News reported.

According to a relative of the victims, recognized as Mustafa, the dispute erupted when the perpetrator, Hani, argued along with his brothers throughout an Iftar gathering at their father’s home in Giza over the inheritance of two residences.

As the quarrel intensified, Hani grabbed a machine gun and shot lifeless his two brothers, Saad and Mohammed. He additionally opened hearth on Salah, one in all his seven brothers, hitting his leg and severely injuring him resulting in an amputation.

Both Saad and Mohammed died instantly, in line with the report.

Police arrived to the crime scene and launched an investigation, whereas search is underway to apprehend Hani who managed to flee.

