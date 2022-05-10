Egypt’s ancient ‘zar’ ritual puts exorcism on stage

A stage, a highlight, a mesmerised viewers: it seems like a traditional live performance however Um Sameh is singing to heal the sick by driving out the demons that possess them.

At Cairo’s Makan Cultural Centre, the Mazaher ensemble performs a lighter model of “zar”, an music and dance ritual with centuries-old roots, that goals to thrust back or exorcise jinn, or evil spirits.

The music and dance ritual often known as “zar”, with centuries-old roots in Ethiopia and Sudan, is historically carried out to thrust back or exorcise jinn or evil spirits.

Traditionally, the zar ritual would final a number of days and embrace animal sacrifices. But no blood is spilled at Cairo’s Makan Cultural Centre, the place the group performs to the delight of overseas and native company.

The viewers is bewitched by Umm Sameh’s voice and nod their heads to the drumbeat.

In a patriarchal society the place ladies face frequent discrimination, zar ceremonies are among the many few cultural practices through which they take centre stage.

Umm Sameh mentioned she discovered the ritual from age 11 from her mom and grandmother.

Six a long time later, she recites the identical lyrics to the identical tunes — all from reminiscence, she provides proudly, as a result of she has “inherited them and grown up with them”.

Times are certainly altering. The ensemble, whose musicians and dancers had been throughout 60, have introduced in a brand new member.

Azza Mazaher, who grew up watching her mom Umm Hassan do percussion, now additionally drums and energises the present as she dances throughout the stage.

Azza mentioned the group now performs in each the previous and new methods.

Mazaher has taken half in a number of European festivals, and extra Egyptians are flocking to their Cairo performances, appreciative of the home-grown artform.

Mariam Essawi, an viewers member in her 20s, mentioned: “They look like us, they represent us. Zar is part of our history and our cultural heritage. It’s very strange that we don’t know it.”