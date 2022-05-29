Egypt’s foreign debt rose by $8.1 bln in last quarter of 2021

Egypt’s internet exterior debt climbed by $8.1 billion within the fourth quarter of 2021, central financial institution information confirmed on Sunday.

Egypt had been growing its borrowing to plug present account and price range deficits even earlier than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the primary US Federal Reserve price hike in March, analysts say.

Fed hikes have put strain on Egypt to lift its personal rates of interest, pushing borrowing prices increased, and the Ukrainian disaster has elevated the price of imported commodities and minimize into tourism income.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt has raised its benchmark in a single day rates of interest by three share factors since March.

Egypt’s complete exterior debt rose to $145.5 billion on the finish of December from $137.4 billion as of the top of September, the central financial institution information confirmed.

Foreign debt was equal to 33.2 % of gross home product on the finish of December, up from 32.6 % on the finish of September, the info confirmed.

Read extra:

Egypt outlines state ownership policy in draft document

Egypt PM Madbouly says aiming to boost private sector investments

Egypt’s private sector to sell green bonds to fund eco-friendly projects