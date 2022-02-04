EIB finances sustainable transport, renewable energy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) – the monetary arm of the EU – authorized on February 2 plans to additional strengthen the EIB Group’s environmental and social coverage.

“The EIB Group ambition is second to none when it comes to setting high social and environmental standards for all its projects,” EIB President Werner Hoyer stated. “This week’s constructive discussions with leading civil society experts will help to further strengthen our commitment. Today the EIB Board confirmed our first group-wide environmental and social policy, underlining the EU Bank’s leadership in environmental and social sustainability, as well as in climate action,” he added.

The Board additionally authorized €3.2 billion of latest financing for 16 initiatives to assist local weather motion, assist companies take care of the influence of the COVID pandemic and finance sustainable transport and schooling throughout Europe and around the globe.

At the primary board assembly of the yr the EIB hosted a day of in-depth discussions with practically 200 NGOs and civil society organisations together with devoted environmental, sustainable transport, power, conservation, improvement, sustainable finance and human rights teams.

The EIB on February 2 authorized the brand new Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework (ESSF). As a part of the framework, for the primary time a Group-wide Environmental and Social Policy outlines the Group’s imaginative and prescient on learn how to deal with the environmental and social challenges we face and uphold human rights in all of its actions.

In addition, the framework features a set of revised EIB Environmental and Social Standards, together with a brand new customary on intermediated finance.

Through the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework, the EIB Group will concentrate on sustainable and inclusive improvement, committing to assist the transition to economies and communities which can be local weather and catastrophe resilient, low carbon, environmentally sustainable and extra resource-efficient, the EIB stated.

The new Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework follows an in depth public session and can apply to all new initiatives as of 1 March 2022.

The EIB stated passengers throughout Europe will profit from higher transport following the EIB backed acquisition of latest trains for the Hauts de France and Tours areas of France and new tram-trains in Chemnitz, Germany alongside upgrading key highway bottlenecks in Poland.

The EIB additionally authorized financing for building of 15 giant scale solar energy crops in Aragon, Castilla La Mancha and Castilla y Leon in Spain.

New water funding throughout Caribbean islands impacted by local weather change can be backed by a brand new EIB streamlined financing initiative that may each enhance local weather resilience and allow more healthy oceans. The EIB additionally backed assist for funding by smaller and medium-sized water utilities within the Italian area of Veneto.

Moreover, the EIB agreed to assist the renovation and building of 30 colleges throughout Ireland and a brand new coaching centre in Brussels and well being funding in France. People dwelling in Warsaw will profit from new funding to enhance social housing and concrete funding in German can be speed up via a brand new regional municipal financing programme.

Building on the EIB’s robust assist for firms impacted by COVID-19 associated challenges the EIB additionally agreed new enterprise financing in Spain and industrial funding in France.

However, CEE Bankwatch Network stated the EIB’s set of latest environmental and social requirements, regardless of some last-minute adjustments, go away the door open to human rights abuses and biodiversity destruction.

However, civil society teams criticized the EIB plans noting that regardless of some enhancements, the brand new requirements fail to handle most of the issues raised by civil society organisations in the course of the revision course of. In a letter to the EIB Board despatched final week, 22 civil society teams urged the Directors representing EU Member States and the European Commission to incorporate express procedures within the coverage to forestall human rights violations in its initiatives, to finish the Bank’s hands-off method to initiatives financed through secretive monetary intermediaries and to keep away from double requirements for biodiversity guidelines relying on whether or not a venture is within the EU or not, CEE Bankwatch stated.

The new coverage consists of no vital enchancment in human rights promotion and safety. Without a transparent system of human rights due diligence and express necessities for the financial institution’s shoppers to conduct human rights influence assessments, the EIB is at risk of constant to inadvertently fund human rights abuse, CEE Bankwatch stated.

In Kenya, a highway connecting Mombasa and Mariakani, which is co-financed by the EIB, resulted in additional than 500 complaints associated to rights violations towards the people and communities dwelling alongside the highway. Many folks have been left with out correct and well timed compensation or the likelihood to work, households have been forcibly evicted in a single day, and others confronted intimidation.

In Nepal, the development of an electrical energy transmission grid funded by the EIB threatens to intrude on ancestral lands of indigenous communities, damaging their forests, neighborhood assets, livelihoods, well being, and religious practices. In April 2021, the EIB Complaint Mechanism concluded that the financial institution missed the venture’s influence on Indigenous Peoples, regardless of the issues raised by impacted communities.

A 3rd of the EIB’s investments in 2020 – a complete of €22.6 billion – was carried out via monetary intermediaries. Due to the secrecy of economic banks, the general public has little thought of what occurs to this cash, whether or not it’s successfully used and whether or not it causes environmental and social injury.

The EIB has launched a long-awaited new customary on monetary intermediaries. Yet the usual nonetheless perpetuates the financial institution’s hands-off method to dangerous initiatives funded through unaccountable banks or funds. Even environmentally and socially dangerous initiatives is not going to be topic to public disclosure. The guidelines require monetary intermediaries to adjust to social and environmental requirements, however the EIB fails to decide to systematically checking and making certain compliance, leaving intermediaries to police themselves, CEE Bankwatch stated.

The new coverage provides higher safety for biodiversity in some ways, however applies double requirements relating to protected areas and internationally recognised areas of biodiversity resembling Emerald, Ramsar and UNESCO websites. In the EU and accession international locations, an acceptable evaluation according to the EU Habitat Directive is required with a purpose to resolve whether or not a venture will be carried out with out damaging the realm, whereas in the remainder of the world no equal is prescribed.

“The EIB’s self-proclaimed leadership in EU development finance has disappeared in a haze of understatements with the new policy,” CEE Bankwatch Network Policy Officer Anna Roggenbuck stated. “With no clear EIB role in safeguarding human rights and requirements for promoters to conduct human rights impact assessments, a complete lack of responsibility for its financial intermediary investments and double standards in assessing projects impacting biodiversity inside and outside of the EU, the EIB is not ready to become ‘EIB Global,” she added.