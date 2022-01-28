EIB Group increases financing to a record €95 billion in 2021, helping the European Union fight the pandemic and speed up the green and digital transformation

In 2021, the EIB Group scaled up its actions, offering a file €95 billion in financing. Almost half the Group’s financing, €45 bn, went to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hit laborious by the pandemic. Financing from the European Investment Fund (EIF) accounted for €30.5bn of the whole — additionally a file.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EIB Group has supplied a complete of €58.7bn to struggle it and its financial penalties.

Some €27.6bn went to supporting the inexperienced transformation of EU economies. Meanwhile, EIB lending to EU cohesion areas reached €19.8bn, serving to nations guarantee a simply transition to a inexperienced economic system.

The European Guarantee Fund, created with 22 EU member states, has thus far underpinned €174.4bn in further financing to assist European companies recovering from the pandemic.

EIB Group financing for growth and partnerships outdoors the European Union reached €8.1bn. The EIB’s work in growing nations will get a lift beginning this 12 months, due to the founding of a brand new department — EIB Global.

The EIB helped the COVAX initiative to offer vaccines to growing nations with €900 million as a part of Team Europe — 1 billion doses have been delivered thus far.

EIB President Werner Hoyer stated: “In the past two years, we have demonstrated that fighting the pandemic, financing the recovery and investing in climate action are mutually supportive goals.”

For the second 12 months in a row, the EU financial institution targeted on combating the COVID-19 disaster whereas rising its financing for inexperienced tasks. The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) labored with companions in Europe and all over the world to ship a file €95bn in financing, a 23% improve from 2020 (€77bn).The European Investment Bank (EIB) supplied over €65bn in loans, whereas the European Investment Fund (EIF) supplied simply above €30bn in ensures and fairness.

Financing hit the very best stage within the EIB’s 63-year historical past, largely as a result of further sources supplied by the €24.4bn European Guarantee Fund (EGF), which was established in 2020 with assist from 22 EU member states to assist Europe’s economic system (and particularly SMEs and mid-caps) cope with the financial affect of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The rise in financing volumes exhibits the important thing function the EIB Group has performed within the European Union’s huge response to the pandemic. EIB Group loans, ensures and different financing devices have complemented nationwide resilience programmes, supported native authorities and supplied reasonably priced finance to private and non-private firms. From healthcare to small companies, sectors most affected by the pandemic have benefited from EIB assist.

At the identical time, the EIB Group has intensified investments within the twin inexperienced and digital transition, implementing the Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 accepted by the Board of Directors in November 2020. Financing for innovation, which will likely be key to the transition, reached a file €20.7bn. The EIB has adopted new targets for lending to assist EU cohesion insurance policies, committing extra funds for tasks in Europe’s transition and fewer developed areas, the place the inexperienced and digital transition may very well be tougher.

Outside the European Union, the EIB continued to work with EU companions within the Team Europe effort. To assist European Union insurance policies globally, the EIB has created a brand new department devoted to worldwide partnerships and growth finance, EIB Global. EIB Global will start working this month.

EIB President Werner Hoyer, talking on the EIB Group’s annual press convention on 27 January, stated: “In the past two years, we have demonstrated that fighting the pandemic, financing the recovery and investing in climate action are mutually supportive goals. There is no safe world without access to healthcare and vaccines and without a decisive shift to an economic model based on innovative, climate-friendly solutions. In 2021, our record financing volumes are testimony of Europe’s impressive effort to roll back the pandemic and promote a green recovery in Europe and beyond. By creating a new arm, EIB Global, for our business outside the European Union, we are determined to support the green and digital transitions through Europe’s global partnerships.”

Boosting well being lending worldwide

As a part of the COVID-19 response, the EIB Group final 12 months elevated its financing for the well being and life sciences sector to virtually €5.5bn. More than €1bn of this was EIF fairness funding into well being and life sciences funds. In 2020, the EIB accepted a €100 million mortgage to BioNTech, the German firm that developed the primary COVID-19 vaccine in cooperation with Pfizer. In 2021, the EIB continued to assist vaccine analysis and manufacturing in addition to COVID-19 analysis and coverings. The EIB has additionally intensified its function within the COVAX initiative, which was began by the Gavi alliance to deliver vaccines to growing nations.

“Just ten days ago, a plane touched down in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, to deliver the billionth vaccine dose under COVAX, which has now reached 144 countries in the world. Europe is exporting more vaccines than any other region in the world. And we are also backing the build-up of vaccine production capacities in less developed regions,” EIB President Hoyer stated.

Overall, greater than 780 million individuals all over the world will profit from improved well being companies, together with COVID-19 vaccines, made attainable by EIB financing. Some 10 million individuals could have entry to safer consuming water, whereas 3.8 million will profit from improved sanitation.

Record financing for small companies, with a key function for the EIF

Almost half of EIB Group financing — €45bn — went to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hit laborious by the pandemic. The EIB, the EU financial institution, directed its financing to those that wanted it most — wholesome small companies whose exercise was severely curtailed by the disaster. The EIB allocates most of its financing to SMEs by lenders and different monetary intermediaries, and the EIB and the EIF have considerably elevated their cooperation with these companions in the course of the COVID-19 disaster. Financing from the EIB Group benefited greater than 430 000 SMEs and mid-caps in Europe globally final 12 months, and it sustained over 4.5 million jobs.

The European Investment Fund (EIF), the EIB subsidiary that helps high-tech startups and small companies throughout Europe, was instrumental in reaching these volumes. In 2021, the EIF elevated its dedicated financing virtually threefold to a file €30.5bn (from €12.9bn in 2020). The EIF designs and develops each enterprise and progress capital, ensures and microfinance initiatives. Through its actions, the EIF fosters EU aims in assist of countering local weather change in addition to fostering innovation, analysis and growth, entrepreneurship, progress and employment.

The European Guarantee Fund offers essential disaster assist

The €24.4 billion European Guarantee Fund (EGF) was established in late 2020 by the EIB Group and 22 member states to assist firms within the European Union, particularly SMEs, recuperate from the pandemic-related disaster. EGF exercise drove the rise within the EIF funding. The EGF quickly scaled up operations throughout 2021. Since December 2020, the EIB Group has accepted €23.2bn in financing with European Guarantee Fund backing, or 401 particular person operations in all 22 collaborating nations. Investments to this point are anticipated to mobilise €174.4bn.

“The EGF is proving to be a success story,” President Hoyer defined. “During 2021, the fund has gained momentum. Financial intermediaries across Europe have used the fund’s guarantees to provide timely lifelines to small businesses that were coping with working capital and liquidity concerns, or did not want to give up their investment plans.”

EIB Global: a brand new associate for Team Europe

Outside the European Union, the EIB Group supplied €8.1 billion of financing in 2021. The EU financial institution is energetic in additional than 160 nations worldwide and is a key associate of Team Europe. Since 1958, the EIB has invested greater than €1.5 trillion in additional than 14,400 tasks outdoors the European Union. It has financed tasks within the public and the non-public sector, small companies and huge companies.

In line with the general reform of the European Union’s world presence and initiatives, the EIB has now determined to reform its actions outdoors the European Union and set up a department devoted to worldwide partnerships and growth finance. This department will likely be known as EIB Global.

EIB Global will deliver collectively all the EIB’s sources and experience gained outdoors the European Union underneath a transparent administration construction that may make a stronger, extra targeted contribution to Team Europe tasks and initiatives. EIB Global will likely be assisted and supported by a Board Advisory Group, which will likely be established within the coming months.

In November, the EIB opened its first hub in Africa, in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. More workplaces are deliberate, because the EIB strengthens its presence in growing nations.

“EIB Global is the natural evolution of our long-standing commitment outside the European Union. By creating a dedicated arm, we will be able to better focus on projects that have a strong impact locally, whether by enhancing digitalisation, promoting renewable sources of energy or building quality infrastructure that reinforces adaptation to climate change. EIB Global as part of Team Europe will be an instrument to establish stronger partnerships with local institutions and other multilateral development banks,” President Hoyer stated.

Milestones on the street to the EU local weather financial institution

At the identical time, the EIB has been remodeling itself into the EU local weather financial institution, in step with the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 adopted by the Board of Directors in November 2020. The share of EIB investments that went to local weather motion and environmental sustainability tasks rose to 43% final 12 months (from 40% in 2020), regardless of the COVID-19 disaster, bringing the EIB nearer to its 50% goal.

Taking into consideration operations utilizing the EIB’s personal funds — with out the EGF mandate that particularly targets SMEs hit by the pandemic — the EIB’s local weather motion financing really rose to 51%.

The EIB additionally reached two milestones in its Climate Bank Road Map. In October, simply forward of COP26 convention in Glasgow, the Board of Directors accepted the EIB Climate Adaptation Plan and the Paris alignment for counterparties framework (PATH). The bulk of EIB local weather lending at the moment goes to local weather mitigation. With the Climate Adaptation Plan, the EIB is dedicated to tripling the share of its complete local weather financing devoted to adaptation from 5% to fifteen%. With PATH, the EU financial institution has dedicated to an method that takes into consideration the decarbonisation plans of shoppers. PATH offers a sturdy software to assist high-emitting firms undertake and implement decarbonisation plans.

“Our Climate Adaptation Plan and the Paris alignment of counterparties are key elements of our strategy. By increasing financing in adaptation, we help to build more resilient infrastructure around the world and, in particular, in regions that need it most because of their exposure to extreme weather. With counterparty alignment, we encourage companies to decarbonise, and this will accelerate the transition to a world with fewer or no greenhouse gas emissions,” President Hoyer stated.



New cohesion ambitions

Ensuring that nobody is left behind is on the coronary heart of the EU financial institution’s raison d’être, and we’re strongly dedicated to supporting the aims of the European Union’s cohesion coverage. In the final 5 years, the EIB has supplied €90.8bn to tasks supporting cohesion. In 2021 alone, financing for cohesion amounted to €19.8bn, equal to 41% of signed financing in EU nations that’s supported by the EIB’s personal funds.

In October 2021, the EIB accepted a brand new framework to extend lending to cohesion areas in 2021-2027. More particularly:

· The EIB will purpose to extend its financing for areas recognized by the European Commission as much less developed or in transition to 45% of annual EU lending by 2025.

· The EIB will dedicate 23% of its annual EU lending to much less developed areas (these with gross home product per capita of lower than 75% of the EU common) by 2025.

EIB’s cohesion motion for 2021-2027 will deal with 145 EU areas, 67 transition areas and 78 much less developed areas.

Record financing for innovation

Finally but importantly, final 12 months a file €20.7bn went to assist innovation, the digital economic system and human growth. New applied sciences and options are wanted to attain the dual transition to a inexperienced and digital world.

One instance of how financing in innovation pays off is the latest Northvolt announcement on the finish of 2021. After succeeding in growing a lithium-ion battery, the Swedish firm has signed offers with numerous European automotive producers and introduced the manufacturing of their first lithium-ion battery cell on the Northvolt gigafactory in northern Sweden. The EIB is a proud financier of Northvolt and helps a robust, impartial European battery business.

Background info

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the lending arm of the European Union and is owned by member states. It makes long-term finance accessible for sound investments that contribute to EU coverage objectives.

