EIB, Luxembourg and Bangladesh join forces to combat coronavirus and boost country-wide Covid-19 immunization in Bangladesh

IB will present €250 million to strengthen Bangladesh’s healthcare system and assist immunisation in opposition to COVID-19

Vaccines to additionally attain Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar and located shelter and hospitality in Bangladesh

Luxembourg helps Luxembourg/Dhaka-based NGO Friendship which contributes to the attention on and roll-out of the nation-wide vaccination marketing campaign

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the financial institution of the European Union and the biggest multilateral lender on the earth, will present €250 million to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh by way of EIB Global to assist procurement of secure and efficient vaccines and country-wide immunisation in opposition to COVID-19. Vaccination efforts may even embody Rohingya refugees from Myanmar at present hosted in Bangladesh.

The financing will assist Bangladesh to mitigate the well being results of the coronavirus pandemic and allow the nation to strengthen its healthcare system and shield its folks from COVID-19 with efficient vaccines. These are all key preconditions for continued sustainable financial and social progress.

Luxembourg helps the event of Bangladesh’s well being system since a few years by financing the Non-Governmental Organisation like Friendship which operates medical stations throughout the nation and helps Bangladesh in its vaccination marketing campaign. Friendship is especially engaged within the Jamuna/ Brahmaputra river space within the North of Bangladesh and within the costal belt within the South. The organisation promotes vaccination by way of an info and consciousness marketing campaign and supplies logistical assist in its roll-out, such because the registration of sufferers and the help of their transportation to vaccination facilities.

EIB President Werner Hoyer stated: “We very much welcome this partnership and the real impact it’s having on people’s lives. This is the perfect example of partnerships that EIB Global is increasingly promoting around the world to make a difference where is most needed. Working with other EU organisations, countries, and partners as part of Team Europe increases our impact on the ground especially when it comes to global challenges like the COVID pandemic, climate change or food security.”

Vice-President Christian Kettel Thomsen, who’s answerable for operations in South Asia, stated: “We are proud of the role and contribution of the EIB, the European Union, Luxembourg, and Bangladesh towards ensuring friendship, cooperation and sustainable development remain our reality. Investing in the health sector and in Covid-19 related projects has been a crucial part of EIB’s support to combat the crisis, both inside and outside the EU.”

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to the European Union, H.E. Mahbub Hassan Saleh, stated: “The EIB’s loan to the Government of Bangladesh for procuring COVID-19 vaccines is the biggest and most significant development in the 22-year long journey of the Bangladesh-EIB partnership. The footprint of the EIB in Bangladesh is becoming larger and expanding into new areas, which would continue in the days ahead and contribute to greater socioeconomic development in the country. Climate change, infrastructure and renewable energy are some key areas of importance to Bangladesh and the European Union, where the EIB’s involvement can be robust in the coming days.”

Luxembourg’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, Franz Fayot, stated: “The Luxembourg Development Cooperation has been supporting NGOs active in Bangladesh for years and can look back on a particularly good and successful cooperation. With Friendship Luxembourg, for example, we work to strengthen marginalized communities in Bangladesh by improving their access to quality basic social services, such as health, sanitation and education. The importance of strengthening and stabilising health systems, and doing so on a global scale, was made particularly clear to all of us by the COVID-19 pandemic. Luxembourg will therefore continue its engagement, together with civil society, bilateral and multilateral partners, in supporting the most vulnerable, in Bangladesh and in its other partner countries.”

Friendship Bangladesh Founder and Executive Director Runa Khan stated: “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown all of us how fragile and interconnected our world is and that only through solidarity we will find solutions which can bring safety for all of us. With our programmes and actions in Bangladesh throughout the last two years, and with the support of the Government of Bangladesh, the Government of Luxembourg and our partners and friends throughout Europe, we are able to support the people of Bangladesh in the field and on the ground and share the faith and hope with them that our actions will make a difference to the lives of the people we serve.”

Friendship Luxembourg Chairman Marc Elvinger stated: “We are impressed by the overall vaccination rate that Bangladesh achieved within a relatively limited period of time. With the support of Luxembourg’s Government and citizens, Friendship is able to contribute to ensuring effective access of people in rural areas of Bangladesh to vaccination and achieve vaccination rates in remote communities that are aligned with those of the rest of the country.”

See the video “Bridging the last mile” on Friendship’s contribution to the Covid-19 vaccination marketing campaign : FRIENDHSIP’S COVID-19 VACCINATION EFFORTS.mp4

Background info

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm devoted to rising the impression of worldwide partnerships and growth finance. EIB Global is designed to foster robust, targeted partnership inside Team Europe, alongside fellow growth finance establishments, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group nearer to native folks, corporations and establishments by way of our offices across the world.

The EIB in Bangladesh: Since the start of its operations in Bangladesh in 2000, the EIB has supported seven initiatives within the nation and invested near €753.2 million in transport, vitality, water and wastewater administration initiatives.

The EIB in Asia: For 25 years, the European Investment Bank has supported financial growth in Asia and the Pacific area. The initiatives that EIB helps finance make folks’s lives simpler — from reducing journey occasions in Bangalore with a brand new metro line, to offering cheaper, cleaner vitality to western Nepal. The EIB has chosen to focus in Asia on lending on local weather motion throughout all sectors. The financial institution additionally works to incorporate gender equality in its initiatives, guaranteeing that ladies, males, ladies and boys can profit from initiatives equally and equitably.

About Luxembourg’s Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs:

The Directorate for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs is in control of implementing the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs’ growth cooperation programmes. The primary goal of Luxembourg’s growth cooperation is to contribute to the eradication of maximum poverty and the promotion of financial, social and environmental sustainability. In Bangladesh, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation is at present supporting 4 NGOs: Fondation Caritas Luxembourg, Christian Solidarity International, Friendship Luxembourg and ECPAT. The funds allotted to their initiatives for the years from 2019 to 2025 quantity to 14.6 million euros.

About Friendship:

Friendship, a Social Purpose Organization, has been working for the final 20 years to assist tackle the wants of distant and marginalized communities in Bangladesh. Friendship delivers on its 4 commitments of Saving Lives, Poverty Alleviation, Climate Adaptation, and Empowerment by offering efficient companies in six sectors interacting with one another: Health, Education, Climate Action, Inclusive Citizenship, Sustainable Economic Development, and Cultural Preservation. The group, which began in 2002 with only a floating hospital serving solely ten thousand sufferers, is creating entry to healthcare and different growth options for greater than 7 million folks. Friendship presently employs greater than 3.500 folks, of which roughly two third are recruited throughout the very communities it serves. Since August 2017 Friendship is implementing in depth applications throughout the Rohingya refugee camps the place it has developed into the biggest native NGO well being service supplier. With an built-in growth method, Friendship nurtures alternative, dignity and hope by strengthening communities and permitting their members to achieve their full potential.

More: Homepage – Friendship NGO

