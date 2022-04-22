Eid al-Fitr holiday dates announced for UAE private sector

Private sector staff within the UAE will start the Eid al-Fitr vacation from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, the nation Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) introduced on Thursday.

This corresponds to April 30 by way of May 3 or 4, relying on when the crescent moon is sighted, signaling the top of the holy month of Ramadan.

All non-public sector staff are entitled to pay throughout the country-wide vacation, MOHRE clarified in a social media put up.

#MOHRE proclaims that 29 Ramadan to three Shawwal for the yr 1433 AH can be a paid depart for all private-sector staff within the nation in celebration of #EidAlFitr. pic.twitter.com/9nggqHlSIT — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 21, 2022

Federal authorities staff within the UAE, based on the latest update, will obtain 9 days off work for the event, together with two weekends.

The holy month lasts 29 or 30 days primarily based on the moon sighting and Eid al-Fitr celebrations comply with the top of the Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting for thousands and thousands of Muslims globally.

