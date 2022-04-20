Eid holiday dates announced for schools and private sector in Saudi Arabia

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have prolonged the Eid al-Fitr vacation for colleges, and introduced dates for personal sector holidays.

Students of all ages will start their vacation on Thursday April 21 quite than the previously-announced April 25, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated on Wednesday morning.

Schools and universities will reopen once more on May 8, in line with a calendar on the Ministry of Education web site.

Holidays for personal sector staff will start on April 30 and can final for 4 days, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development stated in a Twitter put up on Tuesday.

Eid al-Fitr is predicted to fall on May 2 or May 3, relying on the sighting of the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar following Ramadan.

Official dates for the start of Eid al-Fitr have but to be introduced.

