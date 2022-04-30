Eight children killed in vehicle accident in Egypt’s Nile Delta

At least eight kids died Saturday when a passenger tricycle overturned and sank in an irrigation channel in Egypt’s Nile Delta, authorities stated.

The accident occurred within the metropolis of Itay el-Baroud within the Mediterranean province of Beheira. The kids have been employees at a manufacturing facility within the metropolis, round 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of the capital of Cairo, a police assertion stated.

The three-wheeled automobile was carrying at the very least 13 folks when it overturned and sank within the channel early Saturday.

Rescuers retrieved the our bodies of eight kids between 12-15 years outdated, well being authorities stated. At least 4 others survived, and rescue employees have been trying to find at the very least one different.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the reason for the accident.

Traffic accidents are widespread in Egypt the place roads are sometimes poorly maintained and rules are missing.

