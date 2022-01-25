Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush | Sport

Eight individuals had been killed and about 50 injured in a crush exterior a Cameroonian soccer stadium on Monday forward of an Africa Cup of Nations match.

Crowds tried to enter by a southern entrance at Olembe stadium within the capital Yaounde to look at the host nation play Comoros.

Although the stadium’s capability of 60 000 has been restricted over coronavirus fears, the 60 % cap is raised to 80 % when Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions play.

“Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, one body taken away by the family,” based on a preliminary well being ministry report obtained by AFP.

The ministry mentioned victims had been “immediately transported” in ambulances, however “heavy road traffic slowed down the transport”.

Some 50 individuals had been injured within the crush, together with two individuals with a number of accidents and two extra with severe head wounds, the ministry mentioned.

A child was additionally reportedly trampled by the group, the ministry added, though the toddler was “immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital” and is in a “medically stable” situation.

Tournament organisers had earlier confirmed to AFP that casualties had been recorded with out offering additional particulars.

Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue informed AFP: “There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident”.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which runs the continent’s flagship competitors, mentioned it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired”.

In an announcement on-line, the organisation mentioned it had despatched its secretary normal to “visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde”.

It added it was in “constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee”.

Cameroon’s well being minister Manaouda Malachie tweeted photos exhibiting him visiting a hospital treating these harm within the incident.

“Everything is done to give them free care and the best support,” he tweeted.

The CAF will maintain a “crisis meeting” with the organising committee on Tuesday morning at 09:30 (10:30 SA time), devoted solely to safety points within the stadiums, a supply near CAF informed AFP.

Deadly crowding

Cameroon was meant to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. However, the occasion was relocated to Egypt in January of that 12 months over considerations Cameroon’s stadiums weren’t ready for the video games.

The CAF stripped the nation of the match, citing delays within the development of stadiums and infrastructure tasks, in addition to query marks over safety.

Overcrowding at soccer matches world wide has resulted in scores of deaths.

Thousands of followers within the Egyptian capital Cairo in 2015 tried to enter a stadium to look at a recreation, triggering panic as police fired tear fuel and birdshot and leading to 19 lifeless.

In April 2001, 43 individuals died in a stampede at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park stadium throughout a recreation between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

And in Guatemala in October 1996, 90 individuals had been killed in a crush throughout a World Cup qualification match between the host nation and Costa Rica at an overpacked stadium.

On the pitch, Cameroon sealed their place within the final eight of the match with a 2-1 win and can now play The Gambia within the quarter-finals.

The Comoros facet had certified for the final 16 of their first-ever look on the Cup of Nations.