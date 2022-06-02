Eight FAs unveil new kits as part of UEFA Kit Assistance Scheme | Inside UEFA

The Palazzo Marchi within the Italian metropolis of Parma was the spectacular setting for a ceremony to unveil the brand new kits and coaching put on created by Erreà Sport for the nationwide groups of Andorra, Belarus, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino.





National workforce legends got here to Parma to unveil the kits Erreà Sport

UEFA’s Kit Assistance Scheme celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this 12 months. It was determined to mark the event by holding a joint equipment launch for the entire nationwide associations participating within the challenge, reasonably than unveiling the kits individually within the associations’ respective house nations.

The festive ceremony was attended by nationwide affiliation officers and nationwide soccer legends from the associations participating within the scheme. The honour of unveiling the brand new match kits was entrusted to former outstanding soccer gamers within the numerous nations, who all expressed their delight and honour at being a part of the expertise. They have been additionally the primary folks to obtain the shirts as a memento.

What is the UEFA Kit Assistance Scheme?

UEFA is offering the kits and coaching put on for the associations’ senior and under-21 groups freed from cost.





New kits and coaching put on to excite each gamers – and followers Erreà Sport

The Kit Assistance Scheme has a particular relevance, on condition that UEFA continues to fervently assist nationwide workforce soccer and its additional growth.

The scheme permits these associations which lack ample bargaining energy with equipment suppliers to play in top-calibre clothes, that includes bespoke designs linked to every nation’s personal wealthy historical past, tradition and traditions which can be sure to excite gamers and followers alike.

The scheme is only about help reasonably than sponsorship and is tailor-made for associations which want very important assist on this space.

UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis “National team football is a crucial part of the European football landscape. It is an important source of national identity, creating a bond of unity throughout a country. “The national team shirt plays an equally significant role. Players consider it an honour and a privilege to wear the shirt, and fans are proud to identify with their heroes and share in their successes by donning the shirt themselves at the team’s matches.” “We are pleased that the UEFA Kit Assistance Scheme is giving vital help to our national associations, by providing them with unique and distinctive national team shirts that reinforce this essential feeling of identity and pride.”

Design session





The 2022-24 UEFA Kit Assistance Scheme away kitsErreà Sport

Erreà Sport and the eight nationwide associations joined forces in a complete session course of final September, which centered on the design of the brand new nationwide workforce put on for the 2022–24 interval.

Both sides have been wanting to create customised articles that weren’t solely aesthetically interesting and performing, but additionally the bearers of a sporting and cultural message.

For the primary time within the scheme’s spectacular historical past, the entire journey vary have been utterly customised along with the match kits.

“Erreà Sport and the federations, in addition to the strong sense of identity, were inspired by fundamental concepts such as history, tradition, courage, passion, folklore and beauty,” the corporate stated.

UEFA Kit Assistance Scheme 2022-24

High-impact materials

The materials produced for the nationwide workforce shirts is just not solely high-performance and impactful, but additionally licensed Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, an attestation that units extraordinarily strict limits on substances dangerous to well being.

In addition, Erreà Sport is the one main producer producing items in its personal EU factories. This signifies that there is no such thing as a third-party ordering and each stage of manufacturing, from thread choice to completed garment, is monitored and managed from the corporate headquarters.

UEFA and Erreà Sport: a dedicated partnership





Erreà Sport Chairman Angelo Gandolfi (left) and Vice-Chairman Roberto GandolfiErreà Sport

In December 2020, UEFA and Erreà Sport launched a partnership for the 2022–26 interval.

The family-owned firm, based in 1988 and based mostly in Parma province within the north-eastern Italian area of Emilia-Romagna, is likely one of the world’s most revolutionary teamwear producers with a serious worldwide portfolio of purchasers representing all kinds of sporting disciplines.

Erreà Sport was recognized by UEFA forward of the partnership as fulfilling important standards similar to worth, high quality, vary, equipment personalisation, logistics and merchandising alternatives.

Erreà Sport Chairman Angelo Gandolfi “The importance of this collaboration represents an extremely prestigious goal for our company and the ideal crowning achievement of many years of work. A very significant professional challenge in which we have put a lot of creativity and energy.” “We brought more than 30 years of experience to the realisation of the kits, creating a unique and immediately distinctive look for each country involved.”