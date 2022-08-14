Eight injured as gunman opens fire near holy site in Jerusalem

A gunman left eight Israelis injured in Jerusalem in a taking pictures close to one of many nation’s holiest websites.

Two folks, together with a pregnant lady, are in a essential situation after the person — believed to be Palestinian — opened fireplace on a bus close to the Western Wall.

The assault comes amid renewed violence between Israel and Palestinians residing in Gaza and the West Bank, which killed scores of Palestinians.

American residents have been among the many wounded, a US Embassy spokesperson mentioned with out offering extra particulars.

Israeli police introduced on Sunday morning that they’d arrested a person after cordoning off the world and trying to find the suspect, who fled the scene.

“The terrorist is in our hands,” mentioned police spokesman Eli Levy on public radio, with out disclosing additional data on his id.

The taking pictures occurred as a bus “full of passengers” waited in a parking zone close to the Western Wall, the holiest website the place Jews can pray.

Bus driver Daniel Kanivesky mentioned: “The bus was full of passengers. I stopped at the [bus] station of the Tomb of David and at this moment the shooting started.”

“I saw two people falling outside and two inside [the bus] bleeding.”

Footage from the scene exhibits the bus peppered with bullet holes as police now set about investigating the incident.

Last weekend, Israel’s military unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip focusing on the militant group Islamic Jihad, setting off three days of fierce cross-border preventing.

Forty-nine Palestinians, together with 17 kids and 14 militants, have been killed, and several other hundred have been injured within the preventing.

Islamic Jihad fired tons of of rockets through the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and different militants.

Israel mentioned its offensive was designed to thwart threats from the militant group.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s equal of the Red Cross, mentioned it rushed to the scene following reviews of the taking pictures.

Two girls and 6 males have been injured within the assault, two of whom critically, mentioned spokesman Zaki Heller, including that each one have been “conscious.”

Shaarei Tsedek Hospital in Jerusalem informed AFP that medical groups needed to carry out a caesarean part on a pregnant lady injured within the assault.

“She remains intubated and in serious condition. The infant was born and is in stable condition,” he mentioned.

The assault was strongly condemned by Israel’s authorities.

“Anyone who wants to harm us should know that they will pay the price for any harm to our civilians,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

The Palestinian Islamist motion Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip hailed a “heroic operation” with out claiming accountability.

“Our people will continue to resist and fight the occupier with all means,” Hamas mentioned in an announcement.