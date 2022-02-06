Eight killed in two days after third deadly avalanche hits Austria

Austrian broadcaster ORF mentioned the particular person killed in Saturday’s avalanche within the municipality of Schmirn, within the state of Tyrol, was a 58-year-old native man.

In the identical province, a 42-year-old Austrian mountain and ski information and 4 Swedish skiers, all males of their 40s, have been killed on Friday when an avalanche close to the city of Spiss on the border with Switzerland buried them fully, police mentioned.

Another member of the group, a 43-year-old Swede, was capable of cellphone for assist and was rescued, police mentioned.

Two Austrian skiers have been killed in a 3rd incident.