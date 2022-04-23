Eight men arrested in Joburg over stolen Telkom copper cables worth R1m | News24

Eight male suspects have been arrested by JMPD for being in possession of stolen property estimated at R1 million.

JMPD officers obtained details about a truck transporting the cables.

The cables belong to Telkom and the eight males are at the moment in custody.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) adopted a lead on Thursday a few truck transporting stolen copper cables in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla mentioned the eight male suspects have been approached by officers who then discovered the stolen copper cables contained in the truck.

“Officers tactically approached and stopped the truck and escort vehicle at Commissioner and Johan Paige streets in Jeppestown. The vehicle was searched and eight male suspects were found in possession of the stolen copper cables, with an estimated value of R1 million,” Fihla mentioned

“Members of City Power were called and they identified the cables as belonging to Telkom, The suspects were placed under arrested for possession of the stolen property and were detained at Jeppe police station,” Fihla added.

