Eight Malian troopers have been killed, 14 others injured and 4 are lacking following a conflict with armed militants within the northeast of the West African nation on Friday, the protection ministry stated.

The ministry stated late on Friday that columns of armed extremists on motorbikes had pinned down the unit, however the military, backed by the air power, killed 57 of them within the tri-border space close to Burkina Faso.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are struggling to comprise armed militants linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS that management swathes of territory within the porous border space of the West African Sahel that’s bigger than the dimensions of Germany.

The assault comes as Mali’s ruling navy junta on Friday requested France to withdraw troops from its territory “without delay”, calling into query Paris’ plan for a four- to six-month departure and highlighting the breakdown in relations between Paris and its former colony.

Read extra:

US halts nearly $160 mln aid to Burkina Faso after finding military coup occurred

France and EU to withdraw troops from Mali, remain in region

Security council has ‘concern’ over Burkina, won’t say ‘coup’