Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped in Haiti

Eight Turkish residents have been kidnapped in Haiti’s capital, an official says, apparently the most recent in a string of high-profile kidnappings by highly effective gangs.

Hugues Josue, Turkey’s honorary consul in Haiti, instructed the Associated Press the group had boarded a bus within the neighbouring Dominican Republic and had been kidnapped late on Sunday afternoon within the Croix-des-Bouquets neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince.

Those kidnapped had been 5 males and three ladies, he mentioned.

Josue mentioned he didn’t have any particulars on a possible ransom request and no further info was instantly obtainable.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu instructed reporters {that a} “crisis desk” had been arrange in Haiti and that Turkey was following the problem intently.

“They are thought to have been kidnapped for ransom,” Cavusoglu mentioned.

“There is negative concerning the state of their health at the moment.”

Croix-des-Bouquets is managed by the 400 Mawozo gang, which kidnapped 17 members of a US-based missionary group in the identical space final October.

The gang demanded $US1 million ($A1.4 million) in ransom and held most of them till December.

A diplomat from the Dominican Republic was kidnapped in the identical neighbourhood earlier this month and later freed.

Last week, Haiti’s National Police introduced that one of many high leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang, Germine Joly, was extradited to the US.

He faces prices involving kidnapping, smuggling and importation of weapons of battle.

The violence and insecurity has prompted Haitians to organise protests in latest weeks to demand safer neighbourhoods.