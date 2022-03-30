Eight UN peacekeepers killed as helicopter crashes in DR Congo | News24

Photo by Michael Kappeler/image alliance by way of Get

Eight UN peacekeepers – six Pakistanis, a Russian and a Serb – had been killed on Tuesday when a Puma helicopter crashed within the troubled jap Democratic republic of Congo, UN and Pakistani officers mentioned.

“While undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA Helicopter crashed. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained,” the Pakistani army’s media wing mentioned.

It added that six Pakistani troops had been amongst these killed.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his “deep sense of shock and grief”, his workplace mentioned, paying tribute to the worldwide peace effort by the nation’s armed forces.

Congolese army authorities in North Kivu mentioned M23 rebels had “shot down” the plane. But the group denied this, as an alternative claiming the Congolese army was liable for the crash.

The UN Stabilisation Mission within the DR Congo (MONUSCO) mentioned earlier in a tweet that it had “lost contact” with certainly one of its helicopters which was on a reconnaissance mission within the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province the place Congolese forces have been battling M23 rebels.

Decades of mistrust

The Democratic Republic of Congo military has explicitly accused Rwanda of supporting an armed riot within the east of the huge nation, fees Kigali denied on Tuesday.

After months of suspicion and a long time of distrust between DR Congo and its neighbour Rwanda, a spokesperson for the North Kivu governor on Monday issued a press release saying the M23 “backed by the Rwanda Defence Force, (RDF) carried out incursions and attacked positions” of the military the earlier evening.

The assaults occurred at Tchanzu and Runyoni, within the Rutshuru space, General Sylvain Ekenge mentioned.

To help his accusations, he added two Rwandan troopers had been arrested throughout Monday’s assaults, figuring out a warrant officer and a non-public.

The two alleged troopers, wearing civilian garments, had been standing subsequent to him in footage proven on Congolese tv.

DRC Communications Minister and authorities spokesman Patrick Muyaya mentioned Monday evening that following the military accusations, the overseas ministry would “invite Rwanda’s ambassador so that he comes to give us some explanations”.

The ambassador, Vincent Karega, denied the accusation of Rwandan collusion, saying in a tweet that “Rwanda does not support the M23 politically or militarily”.

The governor of Rwanda’s western province, Francois Habitegeko, additionally hit again on Twitter.

“We would like to categorically refute the baseless accusations and state that RDF is not by any means involved in the belligerent activities,” in DR Congo, he wrote.

He added that the 2 males displayed on Congolese tv had been arrested “more than a month ago” and weren’t the troopers named.

M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma, in a video message, mentioned the motion was strictly Congolese and didn’t obtain “any assistance… from any neighbouring country”.

‘Tired of struggle’

Sources in civil society teams within the area mentioned combating resumed Tuesday morning between authorities troops and the rebels from M23, also referred to as the Congolese Revolutionary Army.

M23 emerged from an ethnic Tutsi Congolese riot that Rwanda and Uganda had supported within the border province tormented by myriad armed teams during the last 25 years.

M23 was defeated by the military in 2013 however has resurfaced since November and been accused of staging a number of raids on army strongholds round Rutshuru.

The motion claimed the authorities within the capital Kinshasa have did not respect commitments undertaken to ease the demobilisation and integration of its combatants.

Goma resident Kennedy Bahati, 32, mentioned he and everybody within the area was scared and “tired of war”.

Since Rwandan Hutus accused of slaughtering Tutsis in the course of the 1994 genocide flooded into the DRC, Kigali has been repeatedly accused of incursions into Congolese territory and of backing armed rebels within the east.

Ties improved with the 2019 arrival in energy of President Felix Tshisekedi, who has met his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame a number of occasions.

However, M23’s re-emergence has renewed tensions. The group put out a press release on the weekend saying military operations “against (its) combatants probably show the definitive choice of the Republic’s government to fight it out with M23”.

The provinces of North Kivu and Ituri had been positioned beneath a state of siege in May with native authorities changed by military officers and police however violence has continued unabated.

