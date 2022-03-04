EIT Health launches new documentary focused on innovation during the pandemic

The EU-backed community of well being innovators, EIT Health, has launched a brand new documentary showcasing essentially the most urgent challenges and options that emerged in the course of the pandemic.

The movie reveals the significance of EIT Health’s efforts to advertise a extra decentralised, accessible, and sustainable method to healthcare in the course of the pandemic and past.

COVID-19 represented the best public well being problem of latest instances; to our healthcare techniques, our economic system, and our lifestyle. Many states had been sluggish to enact measures to fight COVID-19 because of a crippling sense of uncertainty and disbelief surrounding the severity of the virus. Others attributed being under-prepared to an absence of historic and geographical priority, writes EIT Health.

Amid this backdrop of uncertainty, EIT Health mobilised its network of world-class innovators and problem-solvers to confront the challenges offered by COVID-19.

As the most important, healthcare innovation community in Europe, the EIT Health neighborhood labored tirelessly to develop and pioneer transformative options to deal with the wants of healthcare practitioners, sufferers and residents underneath the umbrella of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology which is a physique of the European Union. As a part of that, EIT Health led an intensive programme of exercise that led to the event and launch of options together with PPE, testing and diagnostics, AI and knowledge platforms, and way more.

This effort has been documented in a brand new movie entitled ‘Armed with innovation: the fight to beat the pandemic’ . In this documentary, EIT Health takes viewers behind the scenes of a monumental collaboration between its forged of roughly 150 healthcare supply, analysis, training, and enterprise companions in addition to their huge community of start-ups and entrepreneurs of their concerted effort to deal with the virus by way of life-changing tech options that can proceed to outline the way forward for healthcare past the pandemic[RE1] .

Recognising the necessity for a market of information and useful resource -sharing throughout Europe, EIT Health related events with varied capacities and capital to facilitate extra environment friendly collaboration. EIT Health additionally deployed focused help to struggling, promising start-ups and initiated a list of ‘rapid response projects’ designed to quickly carry new services to market that would help in overcoming the challenges of delivering healthcare in the course of the pandemic.

The EIT Health Spotlight movie sheds gentle on the outstanding work undertaken by the analysis and innovation neighborhood to mobilise and implement speedy, transformative options to the most important points that emerged in the course of the pandemic.

When hospitals started to battle to take care of the inflow of sufferers, EIT Health labored with Hospital Clinic Barcelona to champion a cutting-edge resolution: Digital Control Centre for COVID-19. The expert-led digital management centre allows clinicians to watch sufferers throughout hospitals and even areas to see what sample of illness they’re going through and provide personalised remedy inside essential and sometimes brief home windows of time.

Using knowledge and AI, the platform armed clinicians with the power to cope with the massive inflow of sufferers to the ICUs, the unpredictable trajectory of the illness and data-driven information of deal with every stage. The resolution has already saved many lives, with knowledge revealed in Clinical Infectious Diseases demonstrating a discount in mortality of fifty%.[1]

Significant strides had been additionally made by the EIT Health community in harnessing the ability of AI and deploying it to remodel elementary analysis and growth processes. Notably, AI-powered on-line platform, AncoraAI, addressed a problem confronted in the course of the pandemic by researchers who struggled to draw the required quantity and variety of volunteers to take part in COVID-19 targeted medical trials.

Originally launched to help trials in different ailments, reminiscent of oncology, AncoraAI recognized the necessity to present a extra distant, patient-friendly, and decentralised service, and consequently, designed an accessible and public pleasant platform to ‘open up’ medical analysis to all eligible volunteers.

The AncoraAI resolution accelerated recruitment numbers with analysis used to then consider and form medical advances into COVID-19 diagnostics, therapies, and vaccines.

EIT Health additionally broke floor in selling extra accessible, distant healthcare to scale back the amount of sufferers in hospitals. Byteflies, an EIT Health backed start-up, launched a ‘Covid Care @ Home’

instrument that outfitted COVID-19 sufferers with a sensible patch that monitored their very important indicators from residence while enabling medical professionals to watch the trajectory of a affected person’s situation remotely. It produced a real-time dashboard for clinicians with a calculated ‘early warning score’ to find out the severity of illness and flag obligatory medical intervention.

At each twist and switch of the pandemic, EIT Health has risen to new and surprising challenges by pushing the needle on modern, inventive options. Capitalising on its community of extraordinary minds, world-class knowledge and analysis and technological savvy, EIT Health is rising from the pandemic with an arsenal of latest, forward-thinking solutions to a number of the best healthcare challenges of our time.

The pandemic underscored the significance of connecting totally different innovators, information and organisations to reply to well being crises in a concerted method. Just because it has completed earlier than the onset of COVID-19, EIT Health will proceed to foster collaboration and innovation throughout its community to make sure that healthcare is extra sustainable and accessible for all – now and sooner or later.

To discover out extra in regards to the innovators on the forefront of the COVID-19 watch the EIT Health Spotlight film here.

