‘Either we win or we die.’ Ukrainians join resistance to fight Putin

Press play to take heed to this text

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, strange Ukrainians are combating again.

Julia Hrytsku-Andriesh, a 36-year-old mom of two, is the founding father of Help Ukraine Romania. The group, which has a warehouse within the Romanian city of Siret, transports medicines, meals, water, family items and different much-needed provides throughout the border to Ukraine, and shuttles folks out of the hardest-hit areas.

“Two weeks ago my biggest problem was whether a Coach bag I ordered online was going to arrive in time,” stated Hrytsku-Andriesh, who has a Ph.D. in economics and a day job working for a world group in Ukraine. “Now I run a humanitarian hub supplying Kyiv and Vinnytsia Oblast. And our group could outdo any logistics company in the world. I can fix any problem. If someone tells me they need 300 air mattresses in Kyiv or Vinnytsia, I could find them in five minutes.”

The most tough factor, Hrytsku-Andriesh stated, is getting folks out of besieged and hard-hit cities, like Mariupol, Hostomel and Kyiv, amongst others. “People who could drive and had cars left at the beginning. But mothers who can’t drive were stuck behind with their children. There are elderly people who didn’t want to go at first, or who could not go. Now they don’t know what to do. There are no humanitarian corridors — it’s a lie.”

Julia Hrytsku-Andriesh

Hrytsku-Andriesh, although a lifelong resident of Ukraine, is a Romanian nationwide. “I have a house and a car in Romania,” she stated. “But running to Romania now is the last thing I could think about. It’s not going to happen. I am helping here now. There’s a strength of spirit in Ukraine now. No one is even thinking about giving up … Either we win or we die.”

Asked whether or not POLITICO might publish her title, Hrytsku-Andriesh stated: “Yes, use my name. If you publish it, people will know I am a real person. I know some people don’t want to use their names. But I’m not afraid of anything. Use my name and tell the world.”

In western Ukraine, in cities reminiscent of Chernivtsi, which is lower than 40 kilometers from the Romanian border, nearly everyone seems to be internet hosting refugees from the east, south and north.

Igor, a 44-year-old former instructor who now runs an IT enterprise, is ethnically Russian however has lived in Ukraine his complete life. He joined the resistance, he stated, as a result of he felt he wanted to do one thing.

“Some people are joining because of religious reasons,” stated Igor, who requested for his actual title not for use as he was involved about attainable reprisals. “Some are nationalists. Some are just patriots of Ukraine — like me. I can’t be a nationalist Ukrainian because I don’t have a drop of Ukrainian blood. But I am a patriot of Ukraine.”

Everyone Igor is aware of is doing one thing, he stated, “even lazy people who don’t want to help, or those who can’t, they’re at least pretending they’re helping. It’s shameful to admit you’re not.”

Igor’s spouse, whom he drove to the Polish border with their daughter when the warfare first broke out, is determined to return to Ukraine, he stated. “She wants to come back. She’s not a soldier … but she wants to do something useful, to help.”

Igor stated he might have fled Ukraine illegally (the nation barred males aged between 18 and 60 from leaving after the Russian invasion). “My first instinct was to run. There was a moment where I thought ‘I need to get out.’ My self-preservation instinct kicked in. But when I start thinking about it, I ask, where am I going to go? Here is my house, my friends, my interests, my business. What am I there? Another refugee escaping war? … At the critical moment maybe I’ll break and will try to cross the border. I don’t know yet. But for now, I try to look danger in the face.”

Canned items, diapers and different provides await sorting within the Help Ukraine Romania warehouse in Siret | Julia Hrytsku-Andriesh

Igor has been serving to make Molotov cocktails to distribute in cities on the entrance line of the Russian assault. His group has renamed them “Bandera Tonics” — a reference to Stepan Bandera, the ultranationalist political determine who fought for Ukrainian independence by way of the Nineteen Thirties, Nineteen Forties and Fifties, earlier than being assassinated by the KGB in 1959. Bandera was notorious for his use of terrorist techniques and assassinations, and his Order of Ukrainian Nationalists group carried out massacres of Poles and Jews. Today, Bandera has turn out to be a nationwide hero and an emblem of independence for some Ukrainians.

But why Bandera Tonics? “We needed bags to put the bottles into, so the cars didn’t smell,” Igor defined. “But in Ukraine, there’s a ban on free distribution of plastic bags. So I went to a shop called ‘Tonic,’ and said I needed plastic bags. They’re meant to sell them for 2 hryvnia, around 10 cents. But as soon as I said what it was for, they gave me 2,000 bags for free. So now I’m making Bandera Tonics.”

As an ethnic Russian himself, did Igor ever think about supporting President Vladimir Putin?

“I, as a Russian, am saying I don’t want Ukraine to be Russia,” Igor replied. “Russia’s narrative is they need to save Russians like them. But we’re not Russians like them. We’re completely different. The further we get from the Soviet days, the less we have in common with that Russia and those Russians.”

Igor is presently internet hosting two Ukrainians from Kyiv at his dwelling in Chernivtsi: 52-year-old beautician Olga and her 20-year-old son Boris, who’s a pc programmer (not their actual names).

“They were bombing us from Day One,” Olga stated. “We sat in a basement, in a bomb shelter, in the metro. The Russian soldiers came in from Belarus. And the planes, the Grad [weapons system], the heavy artillery. They bombed the hell out of us.”

One of the vans getting used to move items from Romania to the entrance traces in Ukraine, and to shuttle Ukrainians out of the hazard zones | Julia Hrytsku-Andriesh

Olga’s husband stays some 544 kilometers away within the Ukrainian capital, the place she says he feels extra helpful. “My husband decided to stay in Kyiv. The men aren’t leaving. A lot of men who worked abroad in Poland, in the Czech Republic — in the EU! — they’ve returned to defend Ukraine,” Olga stated.

The household has no plans to go away Ukraine.

“I really believe in our armed forces, who are doing their best for us,” Olga stated. “Everyone believes. No one is even thinking that we could possibly be defeated. Everyone is ready to fight, from kids to the elderly. Because this is our land. I don’t want to go anywhere. I want to live in Ukraine. I want my child to live here, to grow up here, to work here.”

“I am just really worried for my sister and her family, who are in Hostomel,” Olga added. “They can’t leave their house. They have no water, no lights, nothing. No communications.”

Twenty-year-old Boris is the one one in his household who continues to be pulling in a paycheck from his job in IT.

“My parents lost their jobs; I’m the only one who can earn money because I work online. So during the day I’m working and at night I’m volunteering here and [helping] Kyiv,” Boris stated. “I’m helping to get things to Kyiv. Especially medication. The chemists here are open, but in Kyiv many are now closed. Dad is setting up defenses of our suburb in Kyiv. I’ve been sending him alerts about where someone is needed, for instance going to the train station to help with evacuations, or when someone had to go to the bakery to deliver bread to people who needed it.”

How does Boris really feel now that he’s secure within the west of Ukraine?

“It feels so weird. The past few days I’m constantly anxious about my friends and family,” he stated. “But dad is keeping his spirits up. My aunt in Hostomel has her cat. Things are difficult. But we’re not panicking.”