Eknath Shinde Visits His Village First Time After Becoming Chief Minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Dare, his village in Satara district, for the primary time since occupying the highest publish of the state.

He was accorded a heat welcome by the villagers.

“I have come to my native village for the first time after taking charge as chief minister. I am overwhelmed by the affection showered on me by the people of the village,” he mentioned.

There is a giant scope for tourism on this western Maharashtra area and the state authorities will take steps to advertise tourism within the space, Mr Shinde mentioned.

Asked in regards to the allocation of portfolios, Mr Shinde mentioned it is going to occur quickly. “Questions were asked when the cabinet expansion will take place. Like the cabinet expansion happened, the allocation of portfolios will also take place soon,” he mentioned.

Mr Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena minister, rebelled towards social gathering chief Uddhav Thackeray in June and introduced down the Thackeray-led authorities by splitting the social gathering.

