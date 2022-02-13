Ekurhuleni metro cop killed by speeding car, motorist arrested after fleeing scene | News24

An Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer died after he was hit by a dashing VW Polo on the R24-N3 cut up at Gillooly’s interchange on Sunday morning.

The officer was stationed on the Freeway Unit. He was run over whereas making an attempt to cease the automobile within the left lane.

“The driver immediately fled the scene of the accident. Fellow officers who were on the scene pursued the driver and apprehended him in the Joburg City region. The [man] is currently [being] detained at the Bedfordview SAPS on charges of culpable homicide, fleeing the scene and reckless and negligent driving,” mentioned EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa.

The EMPD mentioned its members had been saddened by the dying of one among their very own.

“He was a young, vibrant, hardworking and dedicated officer. His youthfulness and energy brought smiles to all those who worked with him,” mentioned Thepa.

“We hope justice will be served [and] will send a stern warning to all those who think they are above the law. This will not bring the officer back but will surely console us.”

