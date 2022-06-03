Elderly couple dead after house fire in Sydney’s west

An aged married couple perished in a home fireplace in Sydney’s west on Friday morning.

Emergency providers arrived on the single-storey home in Glendenning on Armitage Drive, close to Mount Druitt, at 4.45am and located it alight.

The 74-year-old girl was pulled from the bed room of the home and whereas NSW Ambulance paramedics tried CPR, she died on the scene.

As Fire and Rescue crews tried to avoid wasting the 77-year-old man, who was wheelchair-bound, the roof of the home started to collapse. His physique was recovered later.