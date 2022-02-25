Elderly dog may be too old to run but enjoys windy car rides. Watch cute video

People who’ve pet cats or canine know that their entire life – be it the joyful moments, the unhappy ones and every thing in between – means the world to them. This occurs proper from when they’re kittens or puppies to the time that they become old and do not have a lot power left in them. This video that was posted on Reddit, exhibits how one such aged canine is having a pretty time together with her human.

The video opens to indicate the furry pooch sitting within the again seat of a automobile. The canine is seen sitting close to the window and popping her head out, as a way to get pleasure from this pretty car experience. She could be noticed having fun with the breeze that’s coming in via it. The canine’s cute expression when the wind hits her face, might be one of the lovely issues that you’ll come throughout right this moment.

This video was uploaded on the subReddit r/aww. This cute canine video was shared together with a caption that reads, “Too old to run but never too old to feel the wind on her face.” The video is likely to be temporary however has made many netizens say ‘aww,’ and that too, repeatedly. The canine’s smiling face and the wind in her fur will certainly make your day.

Watch the pet video right here:

The video was posted on Reddit round 23 hours in the past. Since being shared, this lovely canine video has garnered greater than 8,400 upvotes. The video has additionally obtained numerous feedback from individuals who could not cease adoring how completely cute this canine is.

“Send her some hugs and kisses on my behalf. I love huskies!” posted a Redditor. “Enjoy, girl. Enjoy,” posted one other particular person. “She looks so peaceful! Man I love huskies,” posted a 3rd, adopted by a coronary heart emoji. “That is so sweet!” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on this canine video that was shared on Reddit?