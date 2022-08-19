Elderly man dances to Hrithik Roshan’s Dil Na Diya, leaves netizens amazed. Watch

Everyone has acquired a dancer hidden inside themselves. There are additionally cases after we see folks dancing their heart out, shedding all inhibitions. One such efficiency was captured on this Instagram video which has wowed folks. It reveals an aged man exhibiting his good strikes whereas grooving to the music Dil Na Diya from Hrithik Roshan’s movie Krrish.

The video was shared by Instagram person S. Suresh (@s.sureshdancer) on August 10. The video captures the gifted dancer exhibiting a number of hook steps whereas dancing to the music. Many Instagram customers discovered the video inspiring and lauded Suresh’s dancing expertise.

Take a have a look at the video which will make you wish to groove too:

The video has gathered greater than 50,000 views and round 29,000 likes as netizens admired Suresh’s killer strikes. The dancer left Instagram customers amazed along with his good efficiency.

Impressed by his dancing fashion, most Instagram customers commented with coronary heart emoticons. One Instagram person commented, “Age is just a number guys.” “Fantastic mind-blowing,” one other wrote. S. Suresh has greater than 16,000 followers on Instagram. He incessantly posts movies of him dancing to totally different hit songs.