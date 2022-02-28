Elderly man still sells samosas only for ₹2.50 in Punjab’s Amritsar. Watch

People love binging on road meals and samosa is an all-time favorite as it’s simply out there in each nook and nook of the nation. However, its worth has actually elevated in the previous few years although this video from Punjab’s Amritsar will astonish you that there’s a place the place it’s nonetheless out there for under ₹2.50. A video shared on Instagram reveals a 75-year-old man from Amritsar who sells samosas in a small store for under a nominal quantity of ₹2.50.

The video was shared by a meals blogger named Sarabjeet Singh. It was posted on February 7 and has obtained greater than eight lakh views thus far.

In the video, the outdated man is seen making samosas inside his small store. He nonetheless sells one samosa just for ₹2.50 in keeping with the textual content on the video. “75 years old Uncle ji selling samosa only for ₹2.50,” says the caption of the video. His store is positioned in Amritsar’s Mahana Singh Road.

Watch the video beneath:

The video has obtained many feedback with customers praising the person for working laborious and incomes his livelihood at such an outdated age.

“Waheguru ji ..salute baba ji …ek gal aa sade Sikh veer kde bheek ni mangde ..mehnat krde ne (Waheguru ji, I salute this man. One thing is true, our Sikh brothers never ask for alms but always earn their livelihood by hard work),” commented an Instagram person. “Aaj ke zamane mein 2.5rs ka samosa kaise? (How is it possible that today also the samosa is available for only ₹2.50),” commented one other. “By seeing this uncle, I remember my papaji,” commented one other. “Pure heart,” posted one other.

What do you concentrate on this emotional video?