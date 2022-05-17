Elderly Thai woman recreates Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Alia Bhatt’s final movie Gangubai Kathiawadi launched on February 25 this yr and have become actually standard with followers attempting to recreate her character’s look on social media. While the movie is now streaming on Netflix, it appears individuals nonetheless can’t get sufficient of the movie as there are such a lot of movies and pictures of individuals dressing up like Alia Bhatt’s character and dancing to the movie’s songs. Such is the craze of the movie that an aged girl in Thailand additionally took half within the development and recreated Alia Bhatt’s look.

Dressed in a black prime and a crimson skirt, the aged Thai girl recreated a scene from the Alia Bhatt movie. She posted the video on her Instagram account three days in the past and it’s got greater than 33,000 views up to now. Her publish was even shared by Alia Bhatt in her Instagram Stories.

Watch the video under:

“How wonderful you re-created this scene, love from India,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Grandma is a good actor and she is adorable,” posted one other.

In one other publish, the lady is seen dressed within the iconic all white outfit that Alia Bhatt wore within the movie. She accomplished her look with darkish sun shades, an enormous crimson bindi and a purse.

“Thank you very much!” she wrote within the caption tagging the account of Alia Bhatt.

See the publish under:

“This is simply so amazing,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Adorable and lovely,” wrote one other.

Her Instagram identify is Grandma Hongthong. She has greater than 11,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you consider this cool grandma?