Elderly UK man’s dance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Shakira’s Waka Waka goes viral. Watch

Dance like no person’s watching? Why not proceed to bop the identical method even when all people is watching? This aged man in from the United Kingdom may be seen doing simply that on this viral video – dancing to at least one hit quantity after the opposite. Watching this man will certainly make you imagine that dance can undoubtedly carry your spirits.

This video has been profitable hearts everywhere in the web and opens to indicate a candy man who has been recorded by a passerby. They write concerning the video, “Dancing into Friday like this man in Southport, UK… remember ‘don’t take yourself too seriously, no one else does!’… also it’s the Waka Waka for me.” This man’s vitality is so contagious that you’ll undoubtedly really feel the urge to hitch him in his comfortable dance.

Some of the songs that this man may be seen dancing to undoubtedly want mentioning. They are Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Shakira’s Waka Waka and Los del Río’s Macarena, amongst others.

The video was shared on Instagram by the official web page of Good News Movement and has gained reputation since then.

Watch it under:

This joyful dance video was shared on Instagram simply 5 days in the past and has obtained greater than 2.3 million views already. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“It’s the neck snap and Beyoncé moves for me,” wrote an Instagram person. “I want to hang out with this man,” admitted one other. “He wins the Internet,” declared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this aged man who undoubtedly loves to bop? Would you want to hitch him?