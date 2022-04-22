Elderly Woman Carjacked After Funeral In Stillwater, Police Say

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Stillwater say an aged girl was assaulted throughout a carjacking earlier this month.

The 84-year-old girl returned to her automotive on the 600 block of Third Street South on April 13 after a funeral. Police stated when she bought within the automotive, a person was within the again seat.

He demanded she drive him to Minneapolis, however the girl drove to her house as an alternative. Police stated he then hit her within the head. She bought out of the automotive, and he drove away in it.

The girl acquired medical consideration for her damage.

Police stated it’s unlikely the suspect stays in Stillwater. The investigation is ongoing.