Elderly woman paints on canvas, netizens pour love for her. Watch soothing video
The Internet is full of movies of the aged netizens exhibiting their wonderful abilities and abilities. And one such video is of this 91-year-old US woman. The video exhibits the girl brilliantly portray on a canvas. Posted on Instagram, the video is n
The video was shared on the girl named Doña Lupita’s Instagram account known as @abuelitas_paintings. The Instagram person shared the video with the caption, “Like she never stopped painting! Abuelita came to visit and I was able to set up for 1 painting. While I don’t know how often I can paint with Abuelita, it’s so much fun when we do get the chance.”
Watch the video right here:
The video was shared on July 23 and shortly it amassed greater than two lakh views and 14,000 likes. The aged artist has a couple of lakh followers on Instagram and steadily posts movies of her artwork. Many Instagram customers admired 91-year-old lady’s timeless zeal and love for artwork as many customers commented with coronary heart emoticons.
One of the Instagram customers commented, “Such a beautiful woman and such a beautiful painting. Hope y’all are safe and well.” “I always smile when I see this pop up on my page. Let Abuelita know she has all my love from Nigeria,” wrote one other. A 3rd one posted, “I love her paintings, but her smiles at the moment she is doing the painting – is touching my heart so deep! Give her a hug and tell her what a great woman she is.”