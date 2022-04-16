Elderly women play jump rope. Video is all about happiness

It is usually stated that happiness lies in easy issues. This video shared on Instagram completely showcases that saying. The great clip exhibits just a few aged ladies having enjoyable whereas enjoying the sport of leap rope. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you grinning from ear to ear.

Though it’s unknown when or the place the video was first captured, the clip attracted individuals’s consideration after being re-shared on Instagram by a web page known as Good News Movement. “Good morning! May you find as much joy as these sweet elderly ladies jumping rope. I’m impressed!!” they wrote whereas posting the video. The clip exhibits precisely what the caption describes. We received’t spoil the enjoyable by freely giving every part, so have a look:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up completely different feedback.

“Haven’t done this in years! Life gets so busy that we forget the important things,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “I used to do this with my nonna and all the old ladies in her building while growing up in Rome! They were pros!” shared one other. “This made me SMILE,” commented a 3rd. “Omg they’re too cute! The 2nd lady jumping smile is so contagious,” posted a fourth. “…And jumping in those shoes!” expressed a fifth.

