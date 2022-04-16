Election 2022 LIVE updates: $55b Coalition spend on grants sparks ICAC calls; Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue campaigns

Taxpayers have funded $55.6 billion in federal grants over lower than 4 years beneath guidelines that give ministers sweeping powers to determine the funds, with new analysis fuelling an election row over calls to determine a nationwide integrity fee to safeguard public funds.

The findings present the grants reached $20 billion final 12 months alone throughout federal departments from well being to move and business, revealing the dimensions of the funds and sparking a brand new proposal for tighter guidelines and stricter oversight to stop corruption.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit:Cole Bennetts

After Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to commit to setting up an integrity commission in the next term of parliament, former judges have stepped up their requires a strong watchdog and accused him of breaking his election promise three years in the past to behave on the issue.

Labor chief Anthony Albanese will sharpen the divide on the important thing concern of belief in politics on Saturday by pledging to go legal guidelines this 12 months to determine a federal integrity watchdog, with a problem to Morrison to ship on a promise made 1200 days in the past.

“That’s 1200 days of rorts, waste and jobs for mates,” Albanese stated. “Time’s up.”

The evaluation of the federal spending, carried out by the Centre for Public Integrity, reveals the federal government issued $3.4 billion in grants within the 4 months after Morrison turned prime minister in August 2018 and this climbed to $16.9 billion within the following calendar 12 months.

