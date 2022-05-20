Election 2022 LIVE updates: AEC confirms COVID-positive voters to vote over the phone as Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese embark on final day of campaign across the nation

Anthony Albanese is having espresso with former prime minister Julia Gillard within the Liberal-held seat of Sturt in Adelaide.

The Labor leaders are joined by different SA representatives Penny Wong, Amanda Rishworth, Don Farrell, and Marielle Smith, together with candidate Sonja Batam and Albanese’s accomplice Jodie Haydon.

Frontbencher Mark Butler, who has been travelling with Albanese, was giving his child a giant cuddle after lengthy stretches away from house.

Asked whether or not she had any suggestions for Albanese in coping with a hung parliament, she mentioned he didn’t want her recommendation.

“Honestly he’s campaigning magnificently, so he doesn’t need my advice,” she mentioned.

The cafe was down the highway from Sturt MP James Stevens’ citizens workplace. A few younger Liberals holding “it won’t be easy under Albanese” posters managed to push their method inside however had been promptly evicted.

Albanese and Gillard reminisced about their first assembly, debating the precise date however touchdown on 1982; when the previous prime minister was 21-years previous and Albanese was 18.

As the above {photograph} from Alex Ellinghausen exhibits, Gillard and Albanese have clearly buried the hatchet.

You may keep in mind again in 2013 that Albanese was a key factional ally of Kevin Rudd who took again the Labor management earlier than main the federal government to defeat in opposition to Tony Abbott.

There have been three Liberal prime ministers in between then and now, that’s the identical variety of prime ministerial modifications that occurred when Labor was final in energy between 2007 and 2013.