Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anne Ruston named Scott Morrison’s pick for health minister as Coalition, Labor campaigns continue across the country

Every Australian with kind 1 diabetes will get entry to a doubtlessly life-saving steady glucose monitoring gadget beneath a $273 million plan to be outlined by the Morrison authorities immediately.

At current, about 59,000 Australians – together with pregnant girls, individuals beneath 21 and concession cardholders – have subsidised entry to the units, which in any other case price about $5000 per 12 months.

The transfer to incorporate each Australian with kind 1 diabetes would see an additional 71,000 Australians eligible for the gadget beneath the National Diabetes Support Scheme from July 1 at a most price of $32.50 every month, about the identical price as utilizing blood glucose check strips.

Meanwhile, Senator Anne Ruston will likely be well being minister if Scott Morrison wins the May 21 election, as this masthead foreshadowed final week, probably opening up a brand new emptiness in cupboard.

Victorian ministers Jane Hume and Michael Sukkar and Western Australian Ben Morton are among the many front-runners to take over the households and social companies portfolio.

