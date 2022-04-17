Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anne Ruston named Scott Morrison’s pick for health minister as Coalition, Labor campaigns continue across the country

Every Australian with sort 1 diabetes will get entry to a doubtlessly life-saving steady glucose monitoring system below a $273 million plan to be outlined by the Morrison authorities right now.

At current, about 59,000 Australians – together with pregnant ladies, folks below 21 and concession cardholders – have subsidised entry to the units, which in any other case price about $5000 per 12 months.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The transfer to incorporate each Australian with sort 1 diabetes would see an additional 71,000 Australians eligible for the system below the National Diabetes Support Scheme from July 1 at a most price of $32.50 every month, about the identical price as utilizing blood glucose take a look at strips.

Meanwhile, Senator Anne Ruston will probably be well being minister if Scott Morrison wins the May 21 election, as this masthead foreshadowed final week, presumably opening up a brand new emptiness in cupboard.

Victorian ministers Jane Hume and Michael Sukkar and Western Australian Ben Morton are among the many front-runners to take over the households and social providers portfolio.

