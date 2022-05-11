Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese comes under fire for saying he supports 5.1 per cent wage hike; campaigns continue across the nation

Anthony Albanese has doubled down on his wage progress stance, saying he stood by his feedback yesterday that he needed the nationwide minimal wage rise to fulfill the 5.1 per cent inflation price.

Asked whether or not he had “jumped the gun” when he backed the rise throughout a press convention in Melbourne on Tuesday, Albanese replied, “not at all” whereas dealing with press in North Sydney this morning.

Anthony Albanese doubles down on his wages stance. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“We have been running a campaign every day of this campaign about cost of living, and one of the themes of our campaign, including at the campaign launch, was ‘no-one left behind’,” Albanese stated.

“What we are talking about here is the circumstances right now where people are doing it really tough, they are on $20. 33 an hour. $20. 33 an hour. Those people will not benefit from any of the tax cuts that will come in. They are on $20. 33 an hour.

“When raised [it] in the debate on Channel Nine on Sunday night, I got two questions to the Prime Minister. I prioritised the issue of ‘should Australians be paid at least the minimum wage?’ He couldn’t even agree to that.“

He also referred to his speech last week to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in which he said productivity was the key ingredient.

“What I spoke about was bringing unions and business together for common interest to work together on that common interest,” he stated.

“I’m the Labor leader, but I’m amazed that this is not a bipartisan issue because this is a government that had been prepared to go back, did a budget just a short while ago, whereby they made changes to petrol, they gave $250 handout, they did all of this cost of living relief, saying there was a cost of living crisis.”