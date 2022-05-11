Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese comes under fire for saying he supports 5.1 per cent wage hike; campaigns continue across the nation

Labor chief Anthony Albanese has sparked a political storm by backing a rise to the minimal wage of not less than 5.1 per cent regardless of companies claiming the upper prices would destroy jobs, widening an election row over financial planning.

Business teams have rejected the opposition chief’s name to elevate the minimal wage to maintain up with inflation, arguing it will drive small employers to the wall as a result of they can’t afford greater pay charges.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese backed a rise within the minimal wage to maintain up with inflation. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated his opponent was “running off at the mouth” and was unprepared to handle the economic system after taking a brand new place on wages with out releasing a proper coverage to indicate whether or not enterprise may maintain the rise.

However, the Australian Council of Trade Unions welcomed the help from Albanese, and a few economists stated many companies may afford the upper minimal wage as a result of the bottom price didn’t apply to all staff, thousands and thousands of whom are already paid extra.

Read the full story here.