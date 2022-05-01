Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese to launch Labor’s campaign in Perth; Scott Morrison pledges to crack down on big tech

The Coalition will give the tech business 12 months to implement parental controls on smartphones and tablets as a part of a raft of election guarantees to guard kids on-line.

The e-safety coverage will embrace $23 million for colleges to spice up trainer coaching, $10 million to streamline help providers for victims of on-line abuse, a renewed promise to legislate anti-trolling legal guidelines to strengthen accountability round defamatory feedback, and the enforcement of parental controls underneath an business code.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has renewed his assault on huge tech firms over on-line security. Credit:James Brickwood

If the business doesn’t act to create controls which are straightforward for folks to entry and exhausting for kids to bypass, the Coalition says it can regulate to pressure firms to take action.

An impending announcement by Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning will re-focus final yr’s election pitch in opposition to huge tech by casting himself as a pacesetter who’s prepared to tackle the digital giants.

“Our kids should be able to learn, be entertained, or connect with their friends and family without facing abuse, humiliation or online predators,” Morrison stated in an announcement.

