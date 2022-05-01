Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese to launch Labor’s campaign in Perth; Scott Morrison pledges to crack down on big tech

The Coalition will give the tech trade 12 months to implement parental controls on smartphones and tablets as a part of a raft of election guarantees to guard kids on-line.

The e-safety coverage will embody $23 million for colleges to spice up trainer coaching, $10 million to streamline help providers for victims of on-line abuse, a renewed promise to legislate anti-trolling legal guidelines to strengthen accountability round defamatory feedback, and the enforcement of parental controls below an trade code.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has renewed his assault on huge tech corporations over on-line security. Credit:James Brickwood

If the trade doesn’t act to create controls which can be simple for folks to entry and arduous for kids to bypass, the Coalition says it can regulate to pressure corporations to take action.

An impending announcement by Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning will re-focus final 12 months’s election pitch in opposition to huge tech by casting himself as a frontrunner who’s prepared to tackle the digital giants.

“Our kids should be able to learn, be entertained, or connect with their friends and family without facing abuse, humiliation or online predators,” Morrison stated in a press release.

