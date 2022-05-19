Election 2022 LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese to release Labor’s costings; six million Australians voting early as campaign enters final days

Continuing his media rounds on Nine’s Today present, Anthony Albanese has insisted {that a} Labor authorities below his management can be “fiscally responsible”.

That’s a line just like the one Kevin Rudd used forward of the 2007 election when he introduced Labor out of opposition.

Labor chief Anthony Albanese on the marketing campaign path yesterday. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“Our bottom line is absolutely responsible,” Albanese mentioned this morning. “We’re making sure that we invest in childcare. We are going to invest more money in aged care because we can’t afford to not do that.”

One factor a Labor authorities wouldn’t do, Albanese mentioned, was observe the Coalition’s lead and make additional cuts to the general public service. While saying the Coalition’s costings on Tuesday, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg revealed the Coalition would save $1 billion over the next four years by downsizing the general public service.

Poised to launch Labor’s costings immediately, two days earlier than the election, Albanese was requested why he wasn’t “walking the walk” on transparency by releasing the figures earlier, however he mentioned the celebration had been clear.

“Every single one of our policies and commitments, we have put out the costings over the forward estimates,” he mentioned, pointing to the $750 million in financial savings he introduced throughout a National Press Club tackle yesterday.

While Labor’s proposed childcare reforms would price the funds backside line $5.4 billion over the following 4 years, Albanese mentioned that didn’t account for the financial progress that may circulate from that.

“If women can work a fourth or a fifth day, they’ll have much greater participation in the economy, greater workforce participation, greater productivity for companies, which is why it’s been welcomed by businesses across the board,” he mentioned.

“We’ve made sure that that has been our priority. Our commitments that we are making are to things that will grow the economy.”